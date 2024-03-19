'Kannada film Switch { case n : is a realistic portrayal of the IT life’

Chethan Shetty, an experienced IT professional, has taken a unique leap into the world of filmmaking with his debut feature film centred around life in the IT industry. With an interesting title, Switch { case n:, Chethan has not just helmed this project but also penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Through the film, the director hopes to encapsulate the essence of his own experiences and observations within the IT world, shedding light on the myriad of facets that define the lives of those working in this fast-paced domain, while offering a glimpse into the realities faced by IT professionals on a daily basis.

According to the director, the first half of the title, Switch, signifies software engineers seeking different jobs, transitioning from one company to another. ‘Case n:’ refers to programming languages, a concept familiar to software engineers.

According to Chethan, Switch { case n: explores the themes of friendship, politics, and relationships within the IT industry, unravelling the everyday life of the average IT employee. One of the defining aspects of the film lies in its ability to portray the harsh realities of transitioning between companies, where the dynamics of relationships and professional aspirations undergo significant transformations. “The film is an unapologetically

realistic portrayal of the IT life, devoid of glamourised tropes or exaggerated narratives and offers a candid depiction of the triumphs and tribulations experienced by those within the IT ecosystem. Vijay Surya, who is playing the lead, showcases the struggles and dilemmas faced by many in similar circumstances,” he says.

The film’s music is composed by Bruthuva Caleb, while Prashanth Giriyappa handles the camera. Switch { case n: consists of an ensemble cast appearing in pivotal roles, including Shwetha Vijaykumar, Prithvi Raj, Vijay Siddaraj, and Karthik Vaibhav.

The film, set for an April 5 release, is made under the banner of Kondana Films and is led by Baby S Shetty, KM Reddy, and Sudhanshu Shankar, with Mahesh Domtirreddi contributing as one of the producers, and distributed by Sherlin Pictures.