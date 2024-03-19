‘Puneeth Rajkumar's belief in O2 served as a guiding light’

RK Productions, who previously made films like Kavaludaari and French Biryani, is all set for the release of their sixth venture: The medical thriller, O2. The film stars Ashika Ranganath and Praveen Tej in the lead roles. Scheduled to hit theatres on April 19, the makers recently unveiled a teaser of the film on Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary.

O2 is directed and written by debutant duo Prashanth Raj and Raghav Nayak, both of whom are alumni of the same film school. The film delves into ethical dilemmas, forbidden experiments, and the relentless pursuit of defying mortality. The teaser offers a sneak peek into the layers of the plot, centred around a brilliant doctor’s perilous journey to conquer death which is entangled in a web of love, ethics, and destiny.

Reflecting on his journey during the making of O2, Raghav Nayak, one of the directors, initially expressed his passion for cinema, stating, “I’m not just a student of cinema – I breathe it.” Recounting his diverse experiences across various facets of filmmaking, Raghav credits the unwavering support of Puneeth Rajkumar, whose belief in the project served as a guiding light, despite the tragic loss endured during the filming process.

“PRK Productions isn’t just a company – it’s a family,” he remarks, highlighting the unwavering support that made his directorial debut a reality. “Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s leadership, coupled with the support of executive producers Satish and Swamy, alongside my own industry experience, has ensured a seamless production journey for O2, and we can’t wait to show the audience our film, this summer.”

With an ensemble cast, O2 stars Siri Ravikumar, Puneeth BA, Prakash Belawadi, Shreedhar, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, and theatre artiste Mohan. The film has cinematography by Naveen Kumar, with Vivan Radhakrishna composing the music.