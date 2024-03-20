From Mungaru Male to recent hits, I am a big fan of Kannada cinema: Thrigun

Raghu Shastry’s latest film, Lineman, is all set to release in Telugu and Kannada this week. Thrigun, who was recently seen in the Tamil film Devil, eagerly anticipates his debut in the Kannada industry with this film. Produced by Purple Rock Entertainers, Lineman stars Kajal Kunder, Nishvika, B Jayashree, Harini Srikanth, and Sujay Shastry, among others. The music for the film has been composed by Kadri Manikanth, along with Shanthi Sagar HG.

The actor, who is in Bengaluru to discuss details about Lineman, begins by reflecting on the changing landscape of Indian cinema. He remarks, “Today, OTT platforms have broken down barriers, allowing small films to reach audiences across languages. It is a testament to the power of storytelling.”

Thrigun’s connection to Kannada culture is deep-rooted. Recalling his early days as a theatre artist, he notes that he fondly remembers his debut Kannada play for the Karnataka Nataka Sangha. “My connection to Kannada cinema goes back to my time in college,” he reminisces. “I’ve closely followed the industry, from timeless classics like Mungaru Male, which I watched on its 100th day in Chennai, to modern gems like Lucia, directed by Pawan Kumar.

I even contemplated a remake and eventually remade Lifeu Ishtene in Telugu. I found great pleasure in watching U-turn. Over the past few years, Kannada cinema has soared with remarkable films like KGF, Kantara, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, 777 Charlie, and the recent Sapta Sagardaache Ello. It felt inevitable for me to become a part of the Kannada industry, and I am glad to be starting with a good film,” he says.

Discussing his partnership with director Raghu Shastry, Thrigun shares how Lineman kickstarted. Initially envisioned as a Kannada film, Lineman also evolved as a Telugu project. “We recognised the opportunity for a story that could transcend languages,” he shares and adds that the film about linemen in the State Government’s Electricity Board struck a chord with him, and believes it will resonate with audiences of any language.

Thrigun’s dedication to working on diverse projects goes beyond Lineman. He hints at an upcoming film with acclaimed directors like Mysskin — with whom he had previously collaborated in Devil (music director) — in a courtroom drama, and another interesting Telugu project titled Mr Work from Home. “In the post-COVID era, audiences are craving fresh narratives, and I’m focused on delivering compelling stories that break the mould,” he signs off.