Premaloka 2 in the Making: Ravichandran Shares Exciting Updates

In between juggling a reality show and various film projects, filmmaker V Ravichandran is all set to wield the megaphone once again for Premaloka 2. With updates buzzing around the sequel, the filmmaker, recently dropped some exciting news during discussions about his upcoming project, Tapassi.

The maverick director revealed plans to kickstart shooting for the Premaloka sequel on his birthday on May 30. Ravichandran, apart from directing, will also headline the project along with his sons, Manoranjan and Vikram. He will also compose music for the film.

As a recall to the yesteryear trend, the film is said to feature a whopping 25 songs, with recordings nearing completion. As fans eagerly anticipate this cinematic delight, it’s worth reminiscing about the magic of the original Premaloka.

Directed by V Ravichandran, this cinematic extravaganza marked his directorial debut. Produced by N Veeraswamy and co-produced by Ravichandran himself under Sri Eswari Productions, the film starred the maestro himself alongside Bollywood sensation Juhi Chawla. Released in Kannada and Tamil, its timeless songs composed by musician Hamsalekha continue to captivate audiences to this day.

Ravichandran to play a pivotal role in Tapassi

V. Ravichandran will play a pivotal role in Tapassi, a female-centric film. According to the Crazy Star, who recently joined the sets, he picked the role at the insistence of director Spencer Matthew, who has also penned the script.

The latter has previously directed Sweet Poison, starring Girish Karnad, the upcoming film will be his sophomore effort. Tapassi, based on a true story, stars Ammayra Gowsami. She had previously worked predominantly in Malayalam and Marathi films and will be making a mark in Kannada with Tapassi.

“The team has almost completed shooting, and they have been waiting to wrap the film with my portions. Matthew, whom I’ve known since the time I directed Ravi Bopanna, is a close friend. He didn’t mind waiting for me to be a part of the project,” says Ravichandran, who plays a professor. “This is a female-centric film, and my role conveys a social message. My character adds weightage, and they have cast me believing I would do justice to the film,” he says.

Director Matthew mentioned, "Ravichandran came to my mind when I thought of making Tapassi, and I’m grateful he accepted to play the role.”

Tapassi also features Vinay Prasad, Prajwal, Sachin, Anusha, and others in supporting roles. The film has Veeresh handling the camera, with Arun P Thomas as editor, and Arav Rishik as the film’s composer. Matthew, apart from directing, is also producing the film under the Bangalore Movies banner, with Gangaadhar joining him as the executive producer. The shooting of Tapassi is currently underway in Bengaluru.