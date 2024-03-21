Ashrith Cinemas to bankroll Zaid Khan-Anil Kumar’s next

We had recently reported that Zaid Khan, (Banaras) has signed his second project with director Anil Kumar, known for his work in Upadhyaksha. The film has recently sparked more curiosity with the release of its first-look poster, which hints at what the subject is about.

The poster which resembles a caricature, offers a peek into the film’s genre, an intense romantic drama. It depicts Zaid Khan, seated backwards, bare-bodied with a cigar in one hand and a bottle in the other, against the backdrop of a drawing room spread with bottles and a radio instrument tucked away in the corner. The scene is set against the backdrop of a lighthouse, reminiscent of the iconic landmark in Puducherry, with the image of a girl adding an intriguing touch.

With the team slated to announce the film’s title and first look at Ugadi, the poster has ignited curiosity among audiences about the film’s potential theme and storyline.

The film’s scriptwriter Anil Kumar, and the makers also announced details about the production house and key technicians. Accordingly, Zaid Khan’s sophomore project will be bankrolled by Ashrith Cinemas. The film’s technical crew comprises cinematographer JS Vali, music director Arjun Janya, editor K M Prakash, and stunt master Ravi Varma.