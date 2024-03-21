Dil Kush to hit the theatres this week

Pramod Jaya, who has previously worked as an assistant to director Suni, is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut Dil Kush. The film is all set to hit theatres on March 22nd. Pramod has crafted Dil Kush based on his life experiences, and by drawing inspiration from his work in notable films like Operation Alamelamma, Chamak, and Bazaar.

Apart from Pramod's debut as a director, the film also marks the debut of Ranjeeth in a lead role. Having honed his craft in theatre, soap operas, and short films, the performer brings a wealth of experience to Dil Kush. Joining him is Spandana Somannana, who is also making her transition from television serials to films.

Jayalakshmi Praveen and Prabhas Shekar are producing Dil Kush under the Jayaprabhaa Colour Frames banner. The film also features an ensemble cast including Dharmanna Kadur, Raaghu Ramanakoppa, Aruna Balraj, and Ranghayana Raghu in significant roles. The film has music composed by Prasad K Shetty and cinematography by Nivas Narayan.