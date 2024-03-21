‘Our true worth comes from our dedication’
Well-known lyricist, poet, and author Jayant Kaikini has passed on the baton of creativity to his son, Ritwik Kaikini, as he ventures into music direction with Sahadev Kelvadi's Kenda. With the film gearing up for release, the makers recently unveiled the lyrical video of the song ‘Taaja Suddi', which has lyrics penned by Jayant Kaikini himself. Speaking on the sidelines of the song launch, Ritwik shared insights from his journey and his foray into cinema as a composer with this film.
Having grown up in an environment imbued with music, Ritwik recalls that his childhood home was always filled with an eclectic mix of Hindi, Kannada and Marathi melodies. "My mother's diverse taste, ranging from Elvis and Beatles to Mehdi Hassan, nurtured our love for music effortlessly," says Ritwik, reflecting on his musical upbringing.
Despite this passion, Ritwik initially pursued Mechanical Engineering while concurrently receiving mentorship from noted guitarist Hamid Hasan in Bengaluru. "His guidance in music theory and disciplined practice left an indelible mark on me," he shares.
Ritwik's journey into the world of music direction was catalysed by his social media presence, where his cover versions and compositions caught the attention of musicians Roopa Rao and Sahadev K, ultimately leading to him getting the opportunity for Kenda. "The authenticity and freshness of their approach connected with me instantly," shares Ritwik.
Reflecting on his firsthand experience composing music for Kenda, Ritwik acknowledges the complexity of the task. "I learnt a lot of nuances like balancing creativity with responsibility, striving for excellence within budget constraints, and understanding the film's narrative to the deepest extent," he shares. While he designed the soundtrack by himself, Ritwik expresses gratitude for the overwhelming support from his friends and the encouragement he received from seasoned artists.
Regarding his father's influence, Ritwik admires Jayant Kaikini's dedication and multitasking abilities while he also does not compromise on quality. "Public recognition doesn't define who we are as a person. Our true worth comes from the dedication we put into our work," explains Ritwik, echoing his father's beliefs.
While Ritwik draws inspiration from his father's work, he also infuses his Western touch into the arrangement and emphasises socially relevant themes. Looking ahead, Ritwik expresses a desire to blend diverse musical backgrounds. "I aspire to teach Philosophy of Sound and Science Communication, and also compose music for films, side by side," he concludes.