‘Our true worth comes from our dedication’

Well-known lyricist, poet, and author Jayant Kaikini has passed on the baton of creativity to his son, Ritwik Kaikini, as he ventures into music direction with Sahadev Kelvadi's Kenda. With the film gearing up for release, the makers recently unveiled the lyrical video of the song ‘Taaja Suddi', which has lyrics penned by Jayant Kaikini himself. Speaking on the sidelines of the song launch, Ritwik shared insights from his journey and his foray into cinema as a composer with this film.

Having grown up in an environment imbued with music, Ritwik recalls that his childhood home was always filled with an eclectic mix of Hindi, Kannada and Marathi melodies. "My mother's diverse taste, ranging from Elvis and Beatles to Mehdi Hassan, nurtured our love for music effortlessly," says Ritwik, reflecting on his musical upbringing.

Despite this passion, Ritwik initially pursued Mechanical Engineering while concurrently receiving mentorship from noted guitarist Hamid Hasan in Bengaluru. "His guidance in music theory and disciplined practice left an indelible mark on me," he shares.

Ritwik's journey into the world of music direction was catalysed by his social media presence, where his cover versions and compositions caught the attention of musicians Roopa Rao and Sahadev K, ultimately leading to him getting the opportunity for Kenda. "The authenticity and freshness of their approach connected with me instantly," shares Ritwik.