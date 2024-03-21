Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 secures digital rights for a whopping price

The post-theatrical digital rights of the much-anticipated Kantara - A Legend, Chapter 1 has been a point of discussion for a while now. Now, Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights for this prequel at a staggering price even before the full-fledged commencement of the film’s shooting. Of course, the success story of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara (2022) has set a remarkable precedent for its prequel. Prime Video announced this amidst a slate of upcoming releases spanning Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The announcement highlights the platform’s belief in the project’s potential.

“There is no calamity greater than lavish desires. Such a calamity caused by a petty king ignites a rage in the heart of God’s chosen tribal leader,” reads the synopsis shared by Prime Video, teasing viewers with a glimpse into the narrative’s depth and complexity.

The announcement of this collaboration between Hombale Films and Amazon Prime Video was a spectacle in itself, at an event held in Mumbai marked by a Yakshagana performance paying homage to the essence of Kantara’s Varaharoopam. Rishab Shetty, speaking on the sidelines of the collaboration, revealed the meticulous preparations underway for the film. From erecting a grand set in his hometown of Kundapura to rigorous training in horse riding and kalarippayattu, Rishab Shetty’s dedication to his craft as an actor is palpable.