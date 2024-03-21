Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 secures digital rights for a whopping price

The post-theatrical digital rights of the much-anticipated Kantara - A Legend, Chapter 1 has been a point of discussion for a while now. Now, Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights for this prequel at a staggering price even before the full-fledged commencement of the film’s shooting. Of course, the success story of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara (2022) has set a remarkable precedent for its prequel. Prime Video announced this amidst a slate of upcoming releases spanning Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The announcement highlights the platform’s belief in the project’s potential.
“There is no calamity greater than lavish desires. Such a calamity caused by a petty king ignites a rage in the heart of God’s chosen tribal leader,” reads the synopsis shared by Prime Video, teasing viewers with a glimpse into the narrative’s depth and complexity.
The announcement of this collaboration between Hombale Films and Amazon Prime Video was a spectacle in itself, at an event held in Mumbai marked by a Yakshagana performance paying homage to the essence of Kantara’s Varaharoopam. Rishab Shetty, speaking on the sidelines of the collaboration, revealed the meticulous preparations underway for the film. From erecting a grand set in his hometown of Kundapura to rigorous training in horse riding and kalarippayattu, Rishab Shetty’s dedication to his craft as an actor is palpable.
As the project gains momentum, the first look poster featuring Rishab Shetty in a formidable warrior avatar has only heightened the excitement. The decision to delve deep into the origin story has sparked curiosity and anticipation among fans, with speculations suggesting that the film will explore the origins of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga, the revered protector deities depicted in the original Kantara.
According to Hombale Films, the resounding success of Kantara in Kannada and its subsequent reception across multiple languages, both in theatres and on the streaming platform, solidified its position as a content powerhouse. He shares that the digital platform wasted no time to secure the rights for the prequel, even as the project was just announced, as they recognised its potential to captivate audiences worldwide.
While the technical team boasts Aravind Kashyap as the cinematographer and music composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath, the cast remains shrouded in secrecy. Recent reports suggest that Rukmini Vasanth has undergone a screen test to play the female lead, while actors like Sai Pallavi, Alia Bhatt, and Sapthami Gowda are also being considered.