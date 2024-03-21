Yuva to release in over 350 screens

The much-awaited debut of Yuva Rajkumar, grandson of the legendary actor Rajkumar, is drawing closer as his maiden film, Yuva, is set to hit theatres on March 29. With excitement building up, the makers have announced that the trailer will be unveiled today, offering a glimpse into this youthful entertainer.

Directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced in collaboration with Hombale Films, Yuva is set to have a grand release across Karnataka, spanning over 350 screens including single screens and multiplexes, which is a remarkable feat for a newcomer in the industry. Adding to the excitement, Yuva will also be released on OTTplatforms in multiple languages post its theatrical run.

The storyline of Yuva revolves around the life of a youth amidst the backdrop of college and sports. Yuva Rajkumar will be seen in a relatable next-door-boy avatar, portraying the central character of a food delivery boy. The film also delves into the intricacies of a father-son relationship, promising a blend of drama, emotion, and entertainment.

Kantara actor, Sapthami Gowda, will be sharing screen space for the first time with Yuva Rajkumar. The film’s music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Shreesha Kuduvalli, also features a stellar cast including Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, and Hitha Chandrashekar in pivotal roles.