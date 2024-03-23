Avatara Purusha 2 gets a new release date

The makers of Avatara Purusha 2 have announced a new release date for the film. The comedy-drama which encompasses elements of fantasy, revolves around black magic. Produced by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah and directed by Suni, the film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on March 22, will now be released on April 5.

Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled a rap song which features director Suni in the track titled ‘Evane Avatara Purusha’. The song starts with a snippet from the popular Shishunala Sharif composition ‘Tharavalla Thegi Ninna Thamboori’ which has MC Bijju’s signature rap style.

Alongside Aura Bijju and music director Abhinandan Kashyap, Satvik shakes his leg to his peppy number. Avatara Purusha sequel features Saikumar, Bhavya, Vijay Chendur, Sudharani, Bhavya, Ayyappa P Sharma, and others in pivotal roles. Arjun Janya composed the music for the film, with William David handling the cinematography.