Sidlingu 2 will carve its own path: Director Vijaya Prasad

There have been certain movies that etch themselves into the collective memory of audiences, leaving a mark that withstands the test of time. One such film was Sidlingu, a movie directed by Vijaya Prasad, starring Yogi and Ramya. Despite gracing the screens over a decade ago, it still resonates with viewers today. As the team celebrates its 12th anniversary since release, the film continues to captivate hearts and minds.

Now, after a long wait, the makers have announced a sequel to the film titled Sidlingu 2. Building on the success of its predecessor, the sequel, will delve deeper into the essence of what made the original film so beloved, reveals the director.

The film reunites the combination of Vijayaprasad and Loosemada Yogi. Amidst the excitement surrounding the sequel, speculations are rife regarding the cast of the film. While the makers announced that Sidlingu 2 has Sonu Gowda is part of the principal cast, it is yet to be seen if actor Ramya and the beloved Andalamma played by Suman Ranganath will make a comeback for the project. SriHari Reddy, the producer of Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda, will be bankrolling the project under the Niharika Movies banner. The project commenced today with a simple muhurath.

What sets Sidlingu apart from the myriad of films churned out by the industry, is its multifaceted appeal. From its captivating storyline, the portrayal of relationship values, rib-tickling comedy, heartwarming romance, and dialogues, coupled with soul-stirring music, made it a film that stands the test of time. “We hope to follow it in the sequel as well,” explains Vijaya Prasad, adding, “With promises of laughter, tears, and everything in between, this sequel is set to carve its own path.”

Speaking about the significance of the sequel, Yogi expressed his elation, citing it as a pivotal moment in his career. “Collaborating once again with longtime friend Sonu Gowda, I am eager to start on this new chapter and hope to give a performance that will leave a lasting impact,” he says.