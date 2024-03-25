Vasishta Simha’s look from VIP unveiled

Vasishta Simha’s 'VIP', directed by Brahma, is nearing completion, with just two songs and a fight sequence left to shoot. Meanwhile, the first look of Vasishta’s character has been unveiled by Nirmalananda Swamiji, suggesting that the film might be aiming for a broader audience appeal.

The film is set to be an action-packed drama, with stunt masters Arjun, and Vikram Mor choreographing stunts, and Shiva designing the fight sequences. Reportedly, the actor will portray multiple roles, including that of a professor. The film’s title, which stands for ‘Vengeance in Progress’ is a crime thriller with a non-linear narrative.

'VIP' is produced by RS Mohan Kumar and R Achyutha Rao under the Kalasrushti Productions banner. The film stars Afzal, who serves as an executive producer and plays a significant role. The cast also includes Thejaswini Sharma as the female lead, along with Bala Rajwadi, Sunil Puranik, and Sparsha Rekha in pivotal roles. Cinematography for the film is handled by Rajeev Ganeshan, with music composed by Raghavan Kartik.