Chandan Shetty's 'Vidyarthi Vidyathiniyare' wraps up shooting

Rapper-turned-actor Chandan Shetty and the team have wrapped up shooting for Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare. According to director Arun Amukta, the journey of Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare has been nothing short of adventurous, spanning a 50-day schedule across diverse locations like Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangalore, and Chikmagalur.

“Now, we have entered post-production, and we will plan for the release right after the Lok Sabha election results,” shares the director, as he and the cast share insights about the film and their experiences making it. Additionally, the makers also unveiled a glimpse introducing the characters, featuring stalwarts like Bhavya, Sunil Puranik, and Raghu Ramanakoppa, among others.

Director Arun Amukta, discusing about Chandan Shetty’s transformation for Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare, remarks, “His portrayal encompasses diverse shades, each demanding dedicated effort, and preparation. Although the role was challenging and contrasting to his real personality, Chandan has embraced it wholeheartedly.” Amukta further emphasised the significance of the film for him, stating, “I thoroughly enjoyed the making process of this film. It promises to be a unique cinematic experience, blending elements of drama and technology in innovative ways.”

Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare is produced by Subramanya Kuuke and AC Shivalinge Gowda. With Kumar Gowda taking care of the cinematography, the film will have music composed by a team of music director and editing by Pawan Gowda.