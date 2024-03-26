'The characters I portray make me feel like Benjamin Button onscreen': Sapthami Gowda

Stepping into the shoes of Siri for Yuva, Sapthami notes that the character is a stark contrast to her previous roles. "Viewers have already witnessed this change. There's a transformation in my appearance, where I appear as a completely different person, making it easier for the audience to connect with me," says Sapthami as she reflects on her role as the college-goer in Siri. She further narrates the process of transforming into a youthful engineering student.

"I had to portray the essence of a student about to graduate, exuding youthfulness in my appearance and mannerisms. From makeup and hairstyle to wardrobe, everything underwent a transformation to capture the middle-class, girl-next-door vibe. Playing Siri felt like a reversal of age on screen. From roles like in Popcorn Monkey Tiger, Kantara, and in my Bollywood film,

The Vaccine War, to now Yuva, the characters I portray make me feel like Benjamin Button onscreen," she shares. "As an engineering student myself, slipping into the role came naturally. As Siri, I was studious yet active, mirroring my own college experiences. It was refreshing to portray a character closer to my age. Despite her maturity, Siri never wavers in her pursuit of dreams and stands as the hero's strongest supporter," she adds.

Having already worked on three films—two in Kannada and one in Bollywood—Sapthami is collaborating with a newcomer like Yuvarajkumar for the first time. However, she maintains that she never takes charge in such situations. "I prioritise the director's vision over everything else," she asserts. "The director is the captain of the ship, and I work to bring their vision to life. Even though Yuvarajkumar was a newcomer, I had the privilege of working with more experienced actors who also respected the director's authority."

On her experience working with Yuvarajkumar, she adds, "Although I worked with a newcomer for the first time, I didn't notice any significant difference. Both experienced actors and newcomers will find it challenging, only when you're unprepared. However, he had done his homework, and character workshops, some of which we attended together. He never came across as a newcomer to me, and I never approached the project with that mindset. Whether working with a newcomer or someone with more experience, it's crucial to focus on collaborating as a team for the film's overall success. It's about the collective effort towards creating a quality product, rather than individual distinctions."

When it comes to working with Santhosh Ananddram, Sapthami found the experience very seamless. "The director insisted on workshops, which made it easy for me to grasp my dialogues and understand what was expected of me as Siri. Santhosh was very clear about his vision, which ultimately helped us actors perform better," she says.

For someone, who has previously worked with directors like Suri, Rishab Shetty, and now Santhosh, Sapthami relishes the latter's signature style. "I am a big fan of his film, Mr and Mrs Ramachari. Despite his films being commercial entertainers, Santhosh's subjects are grounded and universally relatable. This simple approach makes it easier for actors like myself to understand and connect with the story, as well as the audiences," she observes.

Meanwhile, Sapthami is gearing up to start shooting for her Telugu film, Thammudu in April, in which she will be paired with Nithin. "Currently, I am fully committed to this project while also keeping an eye out for new opportunities. Although several offers have come my way, I am particularly eager for the release of Yuva. It offers a different shade and character, and I want people to experience it," she affirms. When asked if she still desires to be part of Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, she responds candidly, "Ultimately, it belongs to me. It will always be mine, regardless of who else may claim it. I admit, I am possessive—I suppose you could even call me selfish. But there's a certain jealousy that comes with ownership."