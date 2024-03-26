Yuva is my first full-fledged commercial entertainer: Hitha Chandrashekar

Hitha Chandrashekar, a familiar face in the film and advertisements world, has recently made a significant leap with her role in Yuva. She plays a prominent character in the film, which marks the debut of Yuvarajkumar. “While I was the director’s first choice for this role, I never questioned why he chose me,” says Hitha, as she reflects upon why she took the pivotal character.

“Throughout my 7-year career and eight films, I’ve taken things slowly, ensuring that each role offers challenges, excitement, and the opportunity to learn and grow,” says Hitha, who experienced something distinct by playing a sister’s role for the first time. “Moreover, unlike my previous projects (1/4 kg Preethi, Onthara Bannagalu, Thurthu Nirgamana, Premier Padmini), which were mostly small-budget films with new directors, Yuva is my first film with a big production value, backed by Hombale Films, with noted director Santhosh Ananddram at the helm.

Initially, I had doubts about not playing the lead, but after discussions with the director and the team, and a thorough narration of the story, I realised that even in a supporting role, I could bring substance to the character.”

Hitha points out that her role has a subtle message that audiences will take back with them. “Overall, Yuva is a family-centric film, making the role I play relatable to anyone with a younger brother who doesn’t always follow the rules. Despite the small differences, there’s always a strong bond between siblings, and these nuances are beautifully captured in the film.”

Hitha recalls doing a look test with Yuvarajkumar and Sudharani, (who plays Yuva’s mother) and feeling like they formed a believable family on screen. “Yuvarajkumar, who plays Yuva, and I don’t have much of an age gap, which helped me understand and portray the role more authentically,” she explains.

On how it felt to play a role in a commercial entertainer for the first time, Hitha shares, “I experienced the intensity of a stunt sequence firsthand, which was new to me. Other than that, the experience was similar, but on a grander scale. We had a fantastic time on set, and the treatment of the film was exceptional.”