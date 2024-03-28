My interest in learning dance and fighting came from Puneeth Rajkumar, says Yuva Rajkumar

After a long-awaited journey, Yuva Rajkumar, the latest from the Rajkumar family, is finally all set to make his big screen debut. As anticipation mounts for the much-hyped release of his film Yuva, we delve into the whirlwind of emotions and pressure he navigates as an actor. Ahead of the release of his first film as an actor, Yuva Rajkumar talks to CE about his journey from aspiring to become an actor since childhood to then looking forward to seeing himself in a film. For the uninitiated, he is the son of Raghavendra Rajkumar, the nephew of Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, and the brother of actor Vinay Rajkumar.

Excerpts

Mixed emotions

“There is excitement and happiness as my long-time acting aspiration is finally coming true. However, there is also anxiety. I’ve been busy promoting the film, making rounds for interviews, and seeking divine intervention through temple visits. Amidst all this, I find myself unable to fully grasp the feelings of a debutant,” says Yuva Rajkumar.

Manoeuvering doubts and expectations

For Yuva Rajkumar, coming from the Rajkumar family’s legacy, the journey to pursuing his childhood dream of becoming an actor was far from conventional. Despite harbouring this aspiration since youth, he didn’t outwardly display his acting intentions until just a few years ago. Until then, he focused on completing his education, even diverting his attention towards opening an IAS/KAS academy, and later prioritising his personal life by getting married before finally taking a plunge into the industry.

Reflecting on the prolonged gap between nurturing his desire to act and actually starting the journey, Yuva Rajkumar explains, “It was always my childhood dream, but growing up, my teachers and peers questioned my decision to pursue education rather than immediately diving into acting. Their assumptions were that it would be easy for me due to my family’s background in cinema, which I was upset about. I refused to let others dictate my future and remained steadfast in completing my education, a sentiment strongly echoed by my parents, who stressed the importance of having a fallback plan in an unpredictable industry.”