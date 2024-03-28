Nagendra Prasad returns to acting after 2 years

V Nagendra Prasad, a well-known lyricist and actor, takes centre stage in the upcoming film 'Krishnavathara'. The film marks his comeback as an actor after a two-year hiatus, and it sheds light on the environment and the protagonist’s fight against societal wrongs. Directed by Siri YSR, the film underscores the significance of its title, which was unveiled by various personalities associated with the name Krishna, including cinematographer JG Krishna, music director V Harikrishna, producer Ramakrishna, writer Malavalli Sai Krishna, and actor Naveen Krishna.

Produced by Guruprasad’s Mayabazaar Films, the movie stars Shubha Raksha and Triveni Raj as its female leads. Nagendra Prasad, expressing gratitude for his pivotal character, was actively involved in a 60-day shooting schedule. The actor reflects on the film’s uniqueness, highlighting the challenges of his character’s costume and the depth of his portrayal, which provided him with personal growth opportunities as an actor. The film has cinematography by Raj Shivashankar and music by ABM. Additionally, the cast includes Vishwanath, Manasi Sudhir, Raghu Ramanakoppa, and Prakash Tumminadu, among other actors.