Bhavana Reddy makes her acting debut with 'JC - The University'

Bhavana Reddy, the budding talent in Kannada cinema, is set to make her acting debut with Prakhyath-Chetan Jayaram’s JC - The University. A true-blue Bengaluru girl with roots in Karnataka spanning generations, this young talent comes from a film background.

Her father is the noted Kannada distributor and producer J Srinivasalu, who has also directed a few telefilms for Doordarshan. However, Bhavana is determined to carve out her own niche in the industry. “I always aspired to step into the glamour world with my initial dream of becoming a model.

However, when I shared this with my father, he suggested that if I’m considering modelling, I might as well pursue acting. I embraced his advice, aligned it with my aspirations, and received training at Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s Tent Cinema.

My passion for the craft grew further after participating in a stage show, and I eagerly awaited the right opportunity. After some waiting, I finally received this debut chance with JC,” says Bhavana, who has completed shooting for a few portions.

The debutante, who is set to make her mark in the film industry, says, “I believe I’ve entered the film industry at the perfect time, where new talents are well explored, and I’m determined to make the most of it.”