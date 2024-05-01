Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'Anjani Putra' gets a rerelease

Puneeth Rajkumar’s films have been getting a re-release. Jackie was the latest to hit the big screens on his birth anniversary. Adding to this list of re-releases is Puneeth’s Anjani Putra, which is scheduled for a re-release on May 10.

This commercial entertainer, helmed by A Harsha and produced by MN Kumar, originally made its debut in 2017. The film features Rashmika Mandanna alongside the Power Star, in her first role co-starring the actor.

Notably, the film has music composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his work in KGF. The film also comes with a stellar cast including Ramya Krishna, Ravi Shankar, Mukesh Tiwari, and others in pivotal roles. Swamy is the cinematographer of the film.