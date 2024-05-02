It is up to the audience to keep Kannada films alive in theatres says Aditya

Aditya’s upcoming film 'Kangaroo' is hitting screens on May 3. However, before discussing the film, Aditya earnestly calls upon audiences to champion Kannada cinema’s survival. “I hope we don’t come to a stage where we shut down Kannada cinema,” he expresses with concern. “It’s up to the audience to keep it alive by watching Kannada films in theaters, which will encourage more productions.”

Aditya points out the formidable competition posed by digital entertainment, labelling it theatrical cinema’s biggest rival. “Entertainment at the audience’s disposal and convenience is only growing,” he remarks while adding, “Regulations might be the key to changing this trend.”

He stresses the importance of preserving the theatre experience, noting that despite OTT releases shortly after theatrical runs, nothing compares to the immersive thrill of watching a film on the big screen.

Reflecting on his past successes at Triveni Talkies with films like 'Deadly Soma' and 'Edegarike', Aditya hopes that 'Kangaroo' continues the trend. The actor, who is never tired of playing a cop, offers a refreshing twist as he steps into the shoes of a family man for the first time with 'Kangaroo'. “Being a cop feels right; it’s better than being a gangster,” he quips. “Audiences have shown a preference for such roles, and I’m happy to oblige. If they want to see me in uniform, so be it. If they want to view me as a gangster, I am ready to be in that shade too.”

Exploring themes of care and the intricate bond between a mother and child, 'Kangaroo' offers more than just a thrilling ride. “Despite its thriller facade, the film’s undercurrent is deeply sentimental,” Aditya reveals. “The last 25 minutes are a rollercoaster of emotions that nobody will expect; this is the film’s USP,” he says while adding, “It has a gripping storyline skillfully handled by the director.”

Pawan Kumar’s 'U-Turn' inspired me in making Kangaroo

'Kangaroo' marks the directorial debut of Kishore Megalamane, introducing a suspense thriller with a family-friendly twist. “I call it a first thriller cinema with emotions, which bring the traits of the animal kangaroo into human behaviour,” shares Kishore, whose film’s narrative is inspired by Pawan Kumar’s 'U-Turn'.

Reflecting on his journey from producing to directing, he mentions, “My first stint as a producer was with 'Operation Nakshatra', where I wrote the screenplay and dialogue. Inspired by 'U-Turn’s essence', I’ve woven a similar thread into 'Kangaroo'.” The film, made under the banner Arohi Productions, brings together six friends as producers, including Aditya and Ranjani Raghavan. Kishore commends Aditya’s realistic portrayal of a cop, reminding us of his role in 'Edegarike'and highlighting its departure from formulaic cinema. “With Ranjani Raghavan portraying the role of a psychiatrist, the film is a blend of suspense, emotion, and realistic portrayals,” says Kishore as he signs off.