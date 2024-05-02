Manoj K Jayan returns to Kannada cinema with 'Rangasthala'

Ieshwara Nithin, a dental student turned director, is embarking on his maiden directorial venture with 'Rangasathala'. A student of the LV Prasad Film Institute, Ishwara Nithin has opted for a narrative rooted in rural coastal landscapes for his debut directorial. With forty percent of the shooting completed, the makers recently unveiled the title of the film.

Rangasathala, produced by Revanna under the Aghor Motion Picture banner, is set against the backdrop of a Mangaluru village. According to the director, the film aims to capture the intricacies of life in the village—its dialects, culture, customs, thoughts, art, and essence. Nithin describes the stage as a platform where various forms of performing arts are showcased.

Similarly, in his story, each actor explores a distinct mindset, bringing together the experiences and challenges within 'Rangasthala'. Vilok Raj, a seasoned actor with nine films known for his role in 'Girki', plays the lead role of a skilled folk singer in 'Rangasthala'.

On the other hand, Shilpa Kamath portrays the role of a wildlife photographer. Malayalam actor Manoj K Jayan, who has previously worked across multiple languages, including the Kannada film 'Ugra Narasimha', returns to Kannada cinema after eighteen years with a negative character in 'Rangasthala'.

A self-professed fan of the legendary Dr Rajkumar, Manoj fondly reminisces about the icon's work and musical prowess. 'Rangasathala's musical score is by Judah Sandy and cinematography is by Enosh Olivera.