Rishi takes on a detective role in mystery thriller

Rishi, the actor of 'Operation Alamelamma', who is currently juggling between the Telugu and Kannada industries, is gearing up for the release of 'Ramana Avatara'. Meanwhile, the actor is equally creating a buzz with 'Rudra Garuda Purana'. The film, directed by KS Nandeesh ('Dear Vikram'), will mark the first production venture of Ashwini Lohith under the banner of Ashwini Arts.

The initial glimpse of 'Rudra Garuda Purana' was unveiled by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, who extended her best wishes to the team. The first look unfurls multiple layers, hinting at a narrative rich in human complexities, while weaving mythological undertones into its imagery.

In the film, Rishi portrays Rudra, a detective delving into a mysterious crime. The poster depicts Rishi and Lady Justice, both blindfolded, against the backdrop of a blazing bus. Returning to his cop role after Hemanth M Rao’s 'Kavaludaari', produced by PRK Productions, Rishi will yet again be seen in the khaki avatar. Priyanka Kumar, who made her debut with Suri’s 'Bad Manners', will appear alongside Rishi in 'Rudra Garuda Purana'. The film also features Vinod Alva, Avinash, Shivaraj K R Pete, Giri, KS Shridhar, Ashwini Gouda, Ram Pavan, Vamshi, Aakarsh, Joseph, Prabhakar, Gautam Mysuru, Sneek Shyam, and Ranganath Bharadwaj, along with comedy stars Jagappa, Prasanna Handrang, Radvi and others in supporting roles.

The shooting for the film has already concluded, and its post-production work is underway. 'Rudra Garuda Purana' is slated for a July release.