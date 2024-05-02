Shwetha returns to acting in Kannada after a hiatus, welcomes small screen

Actor Shwetha, also known as Vinodhini in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, and a popular face in Kannada, is making a return to acting through a television soap opera titled 'Lakshmi Nivasa'. With a career spanning around 75 films in various languages, her last Kannada appearance was in 2003’s 'Kutumba'. She returns to acting after a hiatus of over 20 years; only, this time, she is stepping back into the limelight through the small screen, marking a fresh chapter in her career.

Currently, Shwetha is juggling between Chennai and Bengaluru as part of her work. Reflecting on her decision to return to acting, she shares, “I took a long break to focus on my family, but acting has always lingered in the back of my mind. When I was approached for the Kannada serial, I realised the potential of the small screen and its vast reach. That’s why I decided to embrace this opportunity.”

Despite the transition to television, Shwetha is delighted that her presence is still connected with Kannadigas. “People still associate me with my roles like 'Karpoorada Gombe' and 'Lakshmi Mahalakshmi'. It is overwhelming to receive recognition and appreciation, especially for my work alongside Vishnuvardhan,” she expresses.

While Shwetha is currently thriving on the small screen, her heart remains set on returning to the silver screen. “I am actively on the lookout for compelling scripts that will allow her to reconnect with my audience in cinemas,” she says.