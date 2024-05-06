Gaming industry revenue far outweighs that of the film industry: Director Gangadhar Salimath

Producer Anand H Mugad is said to have conceived the concept for Grey Games, the upcoming film written and directed by Gangadhar Salimath, which is scheduled to hit big screens on May 10.

Firstly, explaining the rationale behind the title, the producer asserts, “Even though gaming is enjoyed by people from all walks of life, regardless of where they come from, it’s truly an international phenomenon.

So, we decided to consider that aspect when choosing the title,” explains Anand, who admits that he comes from the pre-computer era, and has always been curious about technology. “As software started to develop, gaming became a fascinating world for me. The graphics in modern gaming are so immersive and realistic that they transport players to virtual worlds. So, we pondered, what if a gamer could actually enter that world? And that’s how the concept of Grey Games emerged, further brought out into a story by director Gangadhar Salimath,” says Anand.

Describing the film as contemporary and highly relatable to the current generation, Anand adds, “It’s a rare genre that hasn’t been explored much before, and we’re excited to offer something fresh to the audience.” Produced under the banner of DEES Films, Grey Games’ cinematography is handled by Varuna DK, with Doleshwar Raj, Ashwin Hemanth, and Shriyansh Shreeram contributing to the film’s music.