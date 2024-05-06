Lahari acquires audio rights of 'Adhipatra'

Adhipatra, which has recently wrapped up filming, is all set to hit the big screens soon. The makers have planned to release the teaser on May 10, and they are excited to announce that the noted music label Lahari has acquired the audio rights of the film for a good price.

Adhipatra will mark the Kannada debut of Tulu actor and Bigg Boss contestant Roopesh Shetty, and stars anchor turned actor, Jhanvi alongside the actor. Roopesh Shetty is set to essay the role of a cop in the upcoming film.

The cast also includes Prakash K Thuminadu, Raghu Pandeshwar, MK Mata, Deepak Rai, Anil Uppal, and Prashanth as prominent characters. A suspense thriller, Adhipatra is directed by Chayan Shetty and produced by KAAR Cinikambai Productions.

Meanwhile, Roopesh is also making his Tamil debut, which is currently under production. He will be seen alongside Yogi Babu in the film.