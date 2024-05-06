Nayanthara in talks to join Yash’s 'Toxic'

The shooting for the multilingual film Toxic is expected to begin anytime soon. However, the speculations regarding the star-studded cast of the film are keeping the buzz around it alive. While Yash takes the lead, Toxic will feature Kiara Advani alongside the Rocking Star for the first time.

Previously, we also broke the news regarding Kareena Kapoor Khan’s exit from Toxic due to scheduling conflicts. Since then, there have been speculation regarding who will replace her in the film.

According to the latest developments, director Geetu Mohandas is in talks with none other than Nayanthara for the role. Known as the Lady Superstar of the film industry, the director and actor are said to be in discussion.

While there has been no official confirmation, the makers are said to be working on bringing Nayanthara on board. Once after talks are finalised and a green signal comes from the actor, an official announcement regarding her casting in the mega project will be made.

Toxic, currently in production and slated for a worldwide release in multiple languages, is an action thriller produced by KVN Productions. in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. As of now, Shine Tom Chacko is the only other actor part of the ensemble cast. With Rajeev Ravi handling cinematography, the film will have Jeremy Stack scoring the music.