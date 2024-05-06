Ramesh Indira to play the antagonist in 'Kotee'

The makers of Dhananjay-starrer Kotee, which marks the directorial debut of Param, previously confirmed that Ramesh Indira essays the role of the antagonist. The makers have now unveiled the actor's character poster from the film. The actor, who gained popularity for his role in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, will portray a character named Dinu Savkaar in Kotee. Expected to face off Dhananjay in Kotee, his character is depicted with grey hair and a beard, wearing a platinum chain and holding a cigarette, exuding menace, in the character poster.

Param, the writer and director of Kotee, shares that he is fascinated by antagonists in stories. He believes that villains, like Dinu Savkaar, add depth to the narrative by challenging protagonists and stirring up the storyline. "Dinu Savkaar is a strategic mastermind, confident in his ability to control others, yet with a hint of instability that adds as an interesting point," he mentions about Ramesh Indira's character.

Kotee will be Jio Studios' first venture in Kannada and is set to hit theatres on June 14th. The film will feature music composed by Vasuki Vaibhav who has also penned the lyrics along with Yogaraj Bhat. The technical crew also consists of Nobin Paul in charge of background score, Prateek Shetty handling the edit and Arun Brahman cranking the camera. Kotee marks the debut of Moksha Kushal as the female lead and includes actors Rangayana Raghu, Tara, Prithvi Shamanuru, Sardar Satya, and Tanuja Venkatesh in prominent roles.