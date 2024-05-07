Dhananjay flaunts a rural avatar for 'Anna From Mexico'

BENGALURU: Dhananjay, a busy actor juggling multiple projects, is currently leading two major Kannada films. On the one hand, Daali is working on Rohit Padaki’s Uttarakaanda, which has completed a schedule, while on the other, he has begun filming for Shankar Guru’s Anna From Mexico. The film has silently gone on floors and has kicked off with intense fight sequences choreographed by Vinod. Director Shankar Guru reveals that they are filming crucial fight scenes currently, which will be followed by talkie portions, which are scheduled to begin from May 13.

The motion poster, unveiled during the project announcement, showcased Dhananjay adorned with gold chains and a locket featuring the Karnataka flag, which hints that Anna From Mexico will be a rooted film. The recent on-set picture of the actor sees him in a local attire, sporting a white shirt and dhoti, flaunting a rural avatar, adding freshness to his character in the family-friendly, action-packed entertainer.

Anna From Mexico marks the second collaboration between the actor and the director, who previously delivered the successful Badava Rascal. Joining Dhananjay are a few actors who worked with him in Badava Rascal, including Nagabhushan and Poorchandra Mysuru, with Rangayana Raghu joining the cast alongside a fresh set of newcomers.