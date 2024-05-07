Dhananjay flaunts a rural avatar for 'Anna From Mexico'

BENGALURU: Dhananjay, a busy actor juggling multiple projects, is currently leading two major Kannada films. On the one hand, Daali is working on Rohit Padaki’s Uttarakaanda, which has completed a schedule, while on the other, he has begun filming for Shankar Guru’s Anna From Mexico. The film has silently gone on floors and has kicked off with intense fight sequences choreographed by Vinod. Director Shankar Guru reveals that they are filming crucial fight scenes currently, which will be followed by talkie portions, which are scheduled to begin from May 13.
The motion poster, unveiled during the project announcement, showcased Dhananjay adorned with gold chains and a locket featuring the Karnataka flag, which hints that Anna From Mexico will be a rooted film. The recent on-set picture of the actor sees him in a local attire, sporting a white shirt and dhoti, flaunting a rural avatar, adding freshness to his character in the family-friendly, action-packed entertainer.
Anna From Mexico marks the second collaboration between the actor and the director, who previously delivered the successful Badava Rascal. Joining Dhananjay are a few actors who worked with him in Badava Rascal, including Nagabhushan and Poorchandra Mysuru, with Rangayana Raghu joining the cast alongside a fresh set of newcomers.
While the makers are still searching for a female lead, the director has brought on board senior actor Umashree for a pivotal role. Known for her impactful performances, Umashree will be essaying the role of a grandmother in this film. Her previous collaboration with Dhananjay in Rathnan Prapancha proved to be a success. She is also set to feature in a significant role in Uttarakaanda, making Anna From Mexico her third project with Dhananjay.
Anna From Mexico, produced by Satya Rayala’s Rayala Studios in Collaboration with Aaira Films, will have Vasuki Vaibhav composing the music, while SK Rao will serve as the cinematographer.
Apart from these two Kannada projects, Dhananjay has completed shooting for his bilingual film Zebra (Kannada and Telugu), which is gearing up for release, and also has Kotee in the pipeline. He will also be appearing in the highly anticipated Pushpa 2 – The Rule, starring Allu Arjun. As a producer, he is backing two projects - Nagabhushan’s Vidyapati and JC – The University, under the Daali Pictures banner.