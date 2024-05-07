Rachana Inder’s '4N6' set to release this week

BENGALURU: Rachana Inder, known for her performances in Love Mocktail and Love 360, gears up for her next, titled 4N6, directed by debutant Darshan Srinivas. Often seen in romantic drama films, the actor is set to be seen in a different avatar – that of a forensic investigator – in 4N6. Bhavani Prakash will feature as an investigative officer in the upcoming film. Filmed around Bengaluru for over 30 days, the film has received a U/A certificate and is set to release on May 10.

In the recently-released trailer, Rachana and Bhavani collaborate to solve a string of carefully planned murders, where evidence is deliberately manipulated. The story revolves around their efforts to unravel the case despite facing a cunning adversary. The title, indicating the number of deaths, hints at a narrative focused on investigation and forensic analysis. Alongside Rachana and Bhavani, the film also features Aadhya Shekar, Saurav Prashanth, Naveen Kumar, Arjun, and R Nixon.

The film has cinematography by Charan Tej, dialogues by Satyaka, and music by Sai Somesh.