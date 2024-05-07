Ragini Dwivedi to headline BM Giriraj’s psychological-thriller

BENGALURU: Director BM Giriraj, known for films like Jatta and Mythri, is currently working on Ramarasa, bankrolled by Gurudeshpande’s G Cinemas. Meanwhile, the National Award-winning filmmaker is already gearing up for his next project. On Sunday, the makers announced that the film, a psychological thriller, will be headlined by Ragini Dwivedi. More details regarding the film’s cast, plot, and the first look poster are set to be revealed on the occasion of the actor’s birthday on May 24. Ramakrishna Nigade Hombana is producing the film, which will be supervised by Girish Gowda.

While the makers have announced the casting of Ragini Dwivedi, they are yet to finalise the other actors. Meanwhile, Rangaswamy, who has previously worked with Giriraj on corporate and commercial ads, will be making his debut as a cinematographer for this project.