‘Ramana Avatara' is not a modern take of Ramayana, but the characters have comparisons: Director Vikas

The title, Ramana Avatara, draws inspiration from mythology, and director Vikas promises it holds surprising contemporary relevance. “In many ways, people face their own version of Ramayana, everyday. The film explores the universal idea that within each person lies the potential for extraordinary action. Inspired by the Hindu god Rama, Ramana Avatara follows the protagonist as he rises to the occasion, his choices shaping the course of his journey.”

On how he conceived it, Vikas says his intention was to bring out a clean entertainer, that was not just somber, but also delivers a message in a unique way. “Ramayana has different expressions, and has a different meaning to each one’s life,” says Vikas, adding, “Ramana Avatara draws inspiration from the Ramayana, but it’s not a direct retelling. The film subtly incorporates characters reminiscent of the Ramayana. We see a Sita-like figure who embodies understanding and a supportive brother mirroring Lakshmana. The everyday struggles faced by the protagonist can be seen as representing the ever-present challenges symbolised by Ravana. It is not a modern take on Ramayana, but the characters have comparisons,” he adds.