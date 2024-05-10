'The Suit' locks release date

BENGALURU: The trailer for the upcoming film 'The Suit', which revolves around the sentiment behind the titular attire, was unveiled by the makers recently, and is now available to watch on the Anand Audio music label.

The team also announced that the film will hit the big screens on May 17. S Bhagat Raj, an erstwhile assistant of veteran filmmaker Kashinath, is making his directorial debut with 'The Suit'. The film will feature themes such as love, sex and art and will explore the depth of human emotions by using the suit as a metaphor. The film’s tagline reads, ‘Athithi Devo Bhava’, likening the suit to a guest in people’s lives.

Produced by Malathi Gowda and Ramaswamy, 'The Suit' has over 60 artists coming together. The cast includes Kamal, Umesh Bankar, V Nagendra Prasad, Joseph, Sujay, Bhishma Ramaiah, Gadda Viji, and others. The film has music composed by Kiran Shankar and cinematography by Kiran Hampapur.