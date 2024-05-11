Darshan recovering from hand injury, to resume shooting for 'Devil - The Hero' by May-end

Team 'Devil - The Hero', which unveiled a behind-the-scenes video on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, has sparked excitement among fans. The sneak peek plunges us into the high-octane action sequences, drawing viewers in with a glimpse of what’s to come. Directed by Prakash Veer, with music director Ajaneesh Loknath making his first collaboration for a Darshan film, 'Devil - The Hero' has set the perfect tune, along with cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj creating an electrifying backdrop for it.

The makers, who had earlier released the teaser, showcased the Challenging Star in a striking combination of red and black suit, exuding a menacing aura with accessorised flair and leaning more towards an anti-hero persona. Moreover, the buzz has been circulating among fans, especially surrounding Darshan’s signature dialogue, “Namma maneyalli ondu Putta Paapu,” which the actor even delivered on fans’ demand during a recent election campaign.

Meanwhile, production was briefly halted due to Darshan’s hand injury sustained during a fight sequence, but the team is gearing up to resume shooting from May 15, with Darshan reportedly set to join from the fourth week of this month. In a recent interaction with the media, Darshan revealed that, while 'Devil' was initially slated for an October release, it might be delayed by a few months.

With Bollywood actor Mahesh Manjrekar already on board, the film’s hunt for the leading lady is still underway.