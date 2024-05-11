Vasishta Simha wraps up shoot of 'Love Li' in London

Actor Vasishta N Simha’s next film, 'Love Li,' which was in its last phase of production, has finally wrapped up shooting in London. While the film’s crew has previously shot in prominent locations across Karnataka, including Silicon City and Malpe, the major portion of the filming had taken place in the picturesque locales of London. Along with Vasishta, the female lead Stefy Patel, who marks her Kannada debut, was also part of the filmmaking process. The makers shared a few exclusive stills with CE.

According to Vasishta, 'Love Li' is a commercial romantic love story based on real incidents that occurred a decade ago. “This is about a young man’s life, and how it changes after falling in love. We have taken inspiration from an incident and it is presented in a cinematic manner. As an actor, I found this project interesting, as it provides an opportunity to portray eight to ten emotions and is sure to connect with the audience,” he explains.

Director Chetan Keshav adds that 'Love Li' is primarily a content-driven film which is made with a big budget in Vasishta’s career. The film showcases a variety of dimensions as an artist.

The makers are planning to release the film in June, and are set to unveil the second song on May 13th. Interestingly, this song, composed by music director Anup Seelin, with lyrics penned by Prajwal Sahitya, has Vasishta Simha, who is also a noted singer, lending his voice to this track.

Subbalakshmi, known for her role in the television serial Subbalakshmi Samsara, will be seen in a prominent role in the film. Child artist Vanshika, along with actors Sadhukokila, Dattanna, Malavika, Shobharaj, and Achyuth Kumar, are also part of the star cast.

On the technical team, 'Love Li' has cinematography by Ashwin Kennedy and editing by Harish Komme. The film is produced by Ravindra Kumar under the Abhuvanasa Creations banner.