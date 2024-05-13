Aniruddha lends his voice to the title track of 'Chef Chidambara'

The M Anandraj directorial, Chef Chidambara, starring Aniruddha in the lead, recently wrapped up filming. With the post-production underway, the makers are gearing up to release the film soon. Kichcha Sudeep previously released a first-look poster of the film, featuring Aniruddha as a chef, which has already generated considerable anticipation for the film.

Aniruddha, the son-in-law of the veteran Vishnuvardhan who shot to fame with the television serial Jotheyalli, has now turned singer for Chef Chidambara. The actor has crooned the film’s title track, Prathi Baari Miti Meeri, which is now available on the A2 Music channel. Composed by Ritvik Muralidhar and penned by Shree Ganesh Parashuram, the song also features a rap portion rendered by Mohit Gowda. Aniruddha has previously lent his voice to three other songs, out of which two are for other films.

Backed by Roopa DN of Damthi Pictures, Chef Chidambara has cinematography by Uday Leela. With Rachel David and Nidhi Subbaiah playing lead roles, the film also stars Sharath Lohithashwa, Shivamani, KS Sridhar, and others in supporting roles.