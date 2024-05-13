'Back Benchers' auditions attract 700 aspiring actors

College-centric tales frequently make for good entertainers; their stories striking a chord with viewers across ages on multiple levels. The makers of Back Benchers are bringing back this familiar yet interesting trope to Kannada Cinema.

Known for venturing into uncharted territory and showcasing fresh narratives, director BR Rajasekhar assembles a predominantly new cast for Back Benchers. The recently released teaser hints at a heartwarming story filled with laughter and camaraderie. The characters’ comedic timing and the relatable plot promise an entertaining experience.

Produced by PP Productions, the film also stars director-turned-actor Aravind Kuplikar, Ranjan Narasimha Murthy, Jatin Aryan, Akash, Shashank Singh, Manya Gouda, Kunkum, Anusha Suresh, Manoj Shetty, and Namitha Gouda in significant roles. The film has music composed by Nakul Abhayankar and cinematography by Manohar Joshi.

Rajasekhar, who has previously directed Trikona and Barfi, is currently gearing up for the release of Back Benchers. Speaking to CE on the sidelines of the teaser launch, the director emphasised his commitment to creating a genuine campus experience in Back Benchers, which is why he prioritised casting fresh faces.

After scouring through auditions with 700 aspiring actors, director Rajasekhar handpicked 20 of the most promising talents and honed their skills through a year-long workshop before cameras rolled. The makers are now gearing up for the release, likely in June. “The film comes with an eclectic mix of talent. With Back Benchers I aim to offer a fresh perspective on a familiar genre,” he says.