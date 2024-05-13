Krishna is no longer a part of historical project 'Halagali'

Love Mocktail-fame actor Krishna, recently underwent rigorous training for over six months to portray a courageous warrior in Sukesh Nayak’s upcoming multilingual historical project, Halagali. A big canvas film set in the pre-Independence era of 1857, Halagali's shooting commenced in February, with the inaugural shot taking place at the Lalith Mahal Palace in Mysuru. While Krishna participated in a day's shoot in March, the latest news is that the actor is no longer a part of the project.

Confirming Krishna's departure from Halagali, Sukesh says that creative differences led to the decision. "Since it was a historical film, the team expected actor Krishna, to commit 2 years exclusively for the project. We completed a couple of schedules covering episodes set in the British period, and Krishna participated in the shoot for a day.

Meanwhile, the producers, who had finalised Krishna as the lead actor in September 2023, introduced a clause only much later when they learned that the actor was also working on Father, juggling between the two projects. After discussing the same with Krishna, the makers decided not to collaborate with the actor," says Sukesh.

Further, the director mentions that although Krishna was ready to commit to the film alongside his other commitments, the producers wanted an actor who would completely focus on Halagali, as it is a big-budget project. "That is the only reason for his departure," he adds.

The team is now in search of a new face for Halagali. "We are in discussions with a couple of actors. We will make an official announcement once they agree to commit to our project until its release," he adds.

Produced by Kalyan Chakravarthy under the Duhara Movies banner, the makers are planning to make Halagali in Kannada and Telugu initially, and later release dubbed versions in various other languages. Halagali will have music by Vasuki Vaibhav and stunt choreography by National Award winner Vikram More.