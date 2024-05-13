Moorane Krishnappa to hit screens on May 24

Naveen Reddy, the director of Akira and Relax Satya, is gearing up for the release of his next film, titled Moorane Krishnappa. The film features acclaimed artists Sampath Maitreya and Sripriya in lead roles, and Rangana Raghuvamshi essaying a key role.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of Moorane Krishnappa and announced that the film will hit big screens on May 24. The trailer starts with a lighthearted conversation withLoose Mada Yogi and portrays the essence of the rural backdrop. Moorane Krishnappa is billed as a comical tale centred on a village temple inauguration that reflects the cultural charm of Kolar.

Produced by Mohan Reddy and Ravishankar’s Red Dragon Films, the film boasts music by Anand Rajavikram and Suprith Sharma, and cinematography by Yogi.