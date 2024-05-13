'The Judgement' features a protagonist who seeks justice within the legal framework: Gururaj Kulkarni

Gururaj Kulkarni (Nadagoud) is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, The Judgement - See You in Court, scheduled for May 24. The director expresses satisfaction with the film’s progress, starring Crazy Star Ravichandran in a prominent role, alongside Diganth, Dhanya Ramkumar, Meghana Gaonkar, and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy in the cast.

He is confident that the audience will appreciate the film’s content. Produced under the banner of G9 Communication Media, the film will be distributed by Reliance Entertainment. “I trust my judgement regarding my directorial skills and have full faith in the project,” Gururaj asserts.

Through The Judgement, a courtroom thriller, Gururaj aims to shed light on the judicial system. “While the judicial system itself is well-designed, external influences often give the impression that it is inadequate. Unlike stereotypical films where the hero takes matters into his own hands,

The Judgement features a protagonist who seeks justice within the legal framework. Even when faced with challenges, he remains committed to finding solutions within the system, rather than resorting to vigilante actions,” he says. While Ravichandran plays the advocate, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy portrays a strong character as an opposing lawyer.

“We have significant roles played by the female actors in The Judgement,” he adds. With dialogues penned by MS Ramesh, the film’s technical crew also comprises music composer Anoop Seelin, cinematographer PKH Das and editor Kemparaj.

Naga Bharana, Prakash Belawadi, Rangayana Raghu, Ravishankar Gowda, Sujay Shastry, Krishna Hebbale, Rekha Kudligi, and Navil round out the cast of The Judgement.