Working with Mammootty in 'Turbo' was intimidating says Raj B Shetty

Raj B Shetty, known for his distinctive style, is an actor-director who has charted his own path in Kannada cinema. From his unconventional approach in films like Ondu Motteya Kathe, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, and Toby, to his latest, Swathi Muttinha Male Haniye, he continues to carve out his niche. Now, Raj is ready to bring his unique flair to the Malayalam industry. With Turbo marking his Malayalam debut, he will be seen alongside Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the film. Apart from this, Raj B Shetty will be distributing the original film in Karnataka under his home banner, Lighter Buddha Films, hitting approximately 100 screens, including multiplexes, on May 23.

Talking about distributing Turbo in Karnataka, Raj explains, “The language landscape has shifted recently. It’s now more about distinguishing between good and not-so-good films. I believe this shift will resonate with audiences who enjoy good entertainers, which are generally well-received in Karnataka.”

He adds, “The partnership between the two industries is a positive step forward. It minimises unhealthy competition and works on collaboration. Otherwise, it’s unlikely we would see a Kannada actor venturing into Malayalam cinema. It’s a recognition of talent finding its rightful place, and that’s why we should welcome these changes.”

Raj is a rare actor who can slip into any character effortlessly, proving that looks don’t define talent; authenticity does. He believes that the goal of appearance is to immerse you in the character, making the audience focus on the role rather than physical attributes. In this action comedy film, Turbo, Raj portrays an antagonist and he reflects, “When I was pitched for the role and learned about the established names involved, I felt overwhelmed that I was entrusted with such a significant character, especially as a newcomer to that industry. The team brought a fresh perspective, particularly with my character Vetrivel. They saw potential in me after my performance in Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. But the decision of considering me was made after they watched me in Toby, which was running in theaters, at the time, they were finalising the cast, and they believed I could do justice to the character, which eventually turned out well. Thankfully, the director Vysakh and writer Midhun Manuel were skilled professionals, and I had faith in their vision and guidance.