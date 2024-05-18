Being busy has not been a problem, but getting good roles has been says Lakshmi Gopalaswamy

Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, the dancer and actor who has been juggling across languages, made her last appearance in Kannada cinema with the film 'Raymo'. Now, she marks her return to Kannada cinema with 'The Judgement'. Balancing her projects in Malayalam and Telugu cinema, Lakshmi faces the challenges of securing meaningful roles amidst a bustling schedule. "Being busy has not been a problem, but getting good roles has been," she admits, highlighting the perennial quest for quality projects.

In 'The Judgement', Lakshmi transforms, trading her signature traditional sarees for the dignified attire of a lawyer. Sharing her initial uncertainities about the role, she says, "I felt I shouldn't look melodramatic. We've seen countless lawyer portrayals on screen. Striving for authenticity, I even sought guidance from director 'Gururaj Kulkarni', who described my character traits as forceful and persuasive, qualities I had to bring out through it."

Starring alongside Ravichandran, Lakshmi also savours the opportunity to challenge conventional gender dynamics in cinema. "I was happy to get a role equal to the hero," she remarks, underscoring the importance of portraying strong female characters. "The role's twists and turns offer a welcome departure and make my character more interesting," she adds.