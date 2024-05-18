Happiness overloaded to be working alongside Darshan in 'Devil' says Aachana Rai

Aachana Rai, who started her career in Tulu cinema with the blockbuster 'Circus' that set a record, has now stepped into Kannada cinema with films like 'Sri Ranga', as well as the yet-to-be-released 'Happy Birthday To Me', 'Bhuvanam Gaganam', and 'Ashoka Blade'. This young actor can’t contain her excitement and is over the moon to have bagged a big-ticket role, starring alongside Challenging Star Darshan, in the upcoming Prakash Veer directorial Devil - 'The Hero'. “I am currently overloaded with happiness, and congratulatory messages are pouring in from all corners. My Instagram handle can’t take it,” she reacts.

Apparently, Rachana Rai’s name had been circulating since the team started making casting choices. After much thought, the production house made an official confirmation on Friday. “I almost manifested being part of this project and am glad to be gifted with this opportunity,” says Rachana Rai. She adds that she couldn’t believe it and considered it a prank at first. “But then director Prakash Veer had me do an audition, and months later, I got a confirmation just a couple of days ago,” she says.

How big is it for Rachana Rai to be part of 'Devil' and star alongside Darshan? “I cannot put it into words. I am ever grateful to Darshan Sir for this opportunity. A girl from nowhere, I was chosen based on my talent by director Prakash Veer and his wife Thashwini. They have given a step ahead for my cinema career. I am not big enough to talk about Darshan, but I didn’t imagine working alongside him. Moreover, a superstar encouraging a new Kannada actor is something great.”

The makers have resumed their second schedule for the film, and Darshan, currently recovering from a hand injury, will join the set soon. Rachana Rai, meanwhile, will begin shooting shortly. The film will also feature Bollywood actor Mahesh Manjrekar in the lead cast. Produced under Shri Jaimatha Combines / Vaishno Studios banner, 'Devil' has Ajaneesh Loknath and Sudhakar S Raj as its music director and cinematographer, respectively.