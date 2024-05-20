Daali Dhananjay in talks to headline 'Halagali'

We had earlier reported that actor Krishna is no longer part of the historical project 'Halagali', a big canvas film set in the pre-Independence era of 1857. In February, filming began for the project with the actor shooting for a day. However, creative differences and the requirement for a two-year commitment from the actor led to his departure. The director of 'Halagali', Sukesh Nayak, confirmed that Krishna's exit has prompted the search for another actor to play the lead role.

The latest news is that the makers are in talks with none other than Daali Dhananjay to play the role. The director confirmed this development, saying, "We are in discussions with Dhananjay as the producer and I felt he best suits the role. In fact, Dhananjay also liked the story of 'Halagali' and more so, liked the character design. Discussions are underway, and decisions will be made depending on the bulk availability of Dhananjay's dates. Once this is settled, the production house will finalise the decision." It remains to be seen whether the team can secure Dhananjay for 'Halagali'. The film has Vasuki Vaibhav scoring the music.

Currently, Dhananjay is awaiting the release of 'Kotee' on June 14. He is also simultaneously working on two projects, 'Uttarakaanda' and 'Anna from Mexico'. He also has his multilingual film 'Pushpa 2', in which he has a prominent role, hitting theatres in August.