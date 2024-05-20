I am happy to take on a different genre with 'Bank of Bhagyalakshmi': Dheekshith Shetty

'Bank of Bhagyalakshmi' (BOB), helmed by first-time filmmaker Abhishek initially featured Ajay Rao in the lead. However, the latest poster from the team reveals that the actor has been replaced by Dheekshith Shetty, known for his roles in 'Dia', 'KTM', and 'Blink'. "Having completed ninety per cent of the shooting in a 50-day schedule, I am now waiting to complete the climax portions," says Dheekshith, for whom this will be a bilingual film made and released in Kannada and Telugu.

"Having been part of love dramas and science fiction, I am happy to take on a different genre. 'BOB' is a comedy crime thriller, a very interesting genre," says Dheekshith as the makers share the first look poster with CE.

Abhishek has previously worked as an assistant director to Simple Suni on movies like 'Simple Agi Ondh Love Story', 'Bahuparak', and 'Operation Alamelamma.' He has also worked as an editor for several films and owns a VFX studio.

'BOB', produced by H K Prakash, who has previously bankrolled Rangi Taranga, features Brinda Acharya as the female lead. The rest of the cast includes Sadhu Kokila, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Usha Bhandari, Bharat, Vishwanath, Harish Samashti, Ashwin Rao Pallakki, Shreyas Sharma, Shri Vatsa, and Vinuth.

The film is a heist comedy revolving around a bank robbery. 'BOB' has music by Judah Sandy, cinematography by Abhishek G. Kasargod, art direction by Raghu Mysore, and dance choreography by Bhushan Master.

Dheekshith, who is juggling between different languages, also has a Malayalam film, 'Oppees', which is currently in production. "I have begun shooting for 'KJQ', a Telugu film, which is produced by the makers of 'Dasara', and I have another project announced in that language, for which I will begin filming soon," he says.