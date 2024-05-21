Established faces come with certain expectations says Naveen Reddy

BENGALURU : Naveen Reddy, the director of the films 'Akira' and 'Relax Satya', is a firm believer that offbeat content can still make for a good commercial entertainer. His latest project, 'Moorane Krishnappa', starring Rangayana Raghu and Sampath Maitreya in the lead roles, reflects this belief. “Akira' was a love story. And 'Relax Satya' was an experimental project.

With my third outing, I wanted to go with a rooted subject, and that’s how 'Moorane Krishnappa' came about,” says Naveen Reddy, affirming that every scene in the film is original.

Firstly, the film’s title, 'Moorane Krishnappa', is unique, and Naveen believes that this aspect of the title will capture the audience’s attention. “Titles like these add to the interest and curiosity among viewers,” he asserts.

Moreover, the buzz surrounding 'Moorane Krishnappa' began with its trailer, which introduces viewers to the story of Veeranna (Rangayana Raghu), a village panchayat president. With local elections fast approaching, Veeranna devises a plan to build a temple, hoping to inaugurate it with a celebrity to gain political favor. He enlists Krishnappa, a school teacher (Sampath Maitreya), to help him secure the celebrity.