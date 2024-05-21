Ragini Dwivedi makes special dance cameo for 'Sanju Weds Geetha 2'

BENGALURU: Director Nagashekar, who has a penchant for love stories, is now set to present another romantic drama. While Sanju Weds Geetha, (Srinagar Kitty and Ramya) released a decade ago, was a huge hit, the director has now woven a new love story with 'Sanju Weds Geetha 2'. The film, starring Srinagar Kitty and Rachita Ram, is in its last phase of shooting.

Recently, the makers filmed a song, acting as a celebration of Sanju and Geetha’s wedding anniversary. This special party song features Ragini Dwivedi as well. The shoot took place at the glass house of BGS High School in Kumbalgodu, with 200 to 250 dancers participating in the track. Mangli has lent her voice to this song, and Bajrangi Mohan has choreographed it. Most of the film’s shooting is already complete, with only two fight sequences and some patchwork for one song remaining.

The team, targeting an August release for the film, is already halfway through post-production. They have completed the film’s edit, and its dubbing is in its final stages. A significant part of the shooting for 'Sanju Weds Geetha 2' took place in Switzerland, covering 11 locations over 15 days. In addition, a lavish song sequence was shot over five days in Kunigal, adding grandeur to the film. Plans are underway to release the songs at grand events in Hassan and Haveri.

The film, produced by Chhalavadi Kumar and made under the banner of Pavitra International Movie Makers, has story, screenplay, and direction by Nagashekar, with Sridhar V Sambhram composing five songs.

'Sanju Weds Geetha 2' features Chetan Chandra in a cameo and Sampath Kumar as a villain, besides Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Tabla Nani, and Gicchi Giligili Vinod. It will be released worldwide by 24 Creations through Gokul Films.