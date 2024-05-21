Rishi to join hands with Kishore Bhargav for a Kannada-Telugu bilingual

BENGALURU : Rishi will join hands with Pramod Narayan's Rocked Films, the producer of Sanju Weds Geetha and Haage Sumane, for a new project. An announcement came from the production team's side on Monday. The project will be directed by Kishore Bhargav. Hailing from Karnataka, Kishore has worked with Ram Gopal Varma, directed a Telugu film, and will now be venturing into Kannada cinema. Producer Pramod Narayan has announced that shooting will commence in August, following the monsoon season, and that the title of the film will be unveiled soon.

The makers are planning for a Kannada-Telugu bilingual. Rishi has also gained recognition in Telugu through Disney Hotstar's web series 'Shaitan 'and is popular in Tamil Nadu as well. Producer Pramod Narayan states, "Our film will have a story that appeals to fans of all languages."

Rishi's next release will be 'Rudra Garuda Purana', which portrays the actor in a detective role.