Ashika Ranganath bags a major role in Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara

Ashika Ranganath seems to be on a roll. Following the footsteps of other Kannada actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Sreeleela, she’s gradually making her mark in various film industries beyond Kannada cinema. While she recently made her Telugu film debut with Amigos, she was quick to follow it up with Naa Saami Ranga, co-starring the versatile and veteran Telugu actor Nagarjuna. Now, her scope in Telugu cinema seems to widen as she has landed another significant role in Vishwambhara, written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta. This time, she is all set to share screen space with none other than Tollywood’s Mega Star, Chiranjeevi.

In Vishwambhara, Ashika takes on a pivotal role alongside an ensemble cast that includes Trisha Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Kunal Kapoor. While details about her character are still under wraps, Ashika has already shot some crucial scenes for this socio-fantasy drama, produced by UV Creations. While we await more details, it is known that Vishwambara is set for a 2025 release.

Meanwhile, Ashika made her Tamil film debut in 2022 with Pattathu Arasan and is now awaiting the release of her sophomore Tamil project, in which she will be seen alongside Siddharth In Kannada, Ashika who was recently seen in the medical thriller O2 received acclaim for her portrayal of her character, Dr. Shraddha, in the film. She is currently involved in Suni’s upcoming project Gathavaibhava, which is currently in production.