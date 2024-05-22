Evidence to hit theatres on May 24

Praveen Ramachandra, known for his collaboration with Upendra spanning from Shhh! to Upendra2, makes his directorial debut with Evidence, for which he has also written the story and screenplay. Billed as a blend of crime, suspense, and romance, the film is releasing on May 24. Robo Ganeshan (Josh) is the lead actor in the film, and joining him is Manasa Joshi, famed for her role in Kiragurina Gayaligalu. Manasa steps into the shoes of an investigative officer in Evidence, adding depth to the ensemble cast.

The film features an ensemble cast including Adithya, Rachita, Poojitha Bobe Goud, Chamak Chandra, Pawan Suresh, Shashidhara Kote, Karthik Varnekar, Manmohan Rai, Renu Shikari, and Aaradhya Shivakumar, each contributing significantly to the narrative.

Evidence is backed by Aravind Achu, alongside MN Ravindrarao, Prashant CP, and Ramesh K under the banner of Sreedhriti Productions.

With a background score by CJ and four tracks composed by Aron Karthik Venkatesh, the film has lyrics penned by Nagendra Prasad, Praveen Ramakrishna, and Kartik, as well as cinematography by Ravi Suvarna.