‘Krishna and I are joining forces again for a thriller'

Director Shashank and actor Krishna, who delivered a successful film with Kausalya Supraja Rama, are reportedly teaming up once more. The latest buzz suggests that a new project is in the works. Kausalya Supraja Rama (2023) is a heartfelt family drama also featuring Milana Nagaraj and Brinda Acharya in distinctive roles alongside Nagabhushan, and it struck a chord with audiences.

This time, however, the director has a thrilling twist in mind for Krishna. Currently crafting the script, the director aims to venture into uncharted territory with his next project. Shashank confirms the news, stating, “Krishna and I are joining forces again, this time for a thriller. It’s a fresh concept for me as a director and for Krishna as an actor. It promises to unveil a never-before-seen side of the actor.”

Meanwhile, Krishna is busy shooting for Father, produced by RC Studios, which also stars Prakash Raj and Telugu actor Sunil. Expected to wrap up filming for Father in July, Krishna will soon dive into Shashank’s project, slated to commence production in August.